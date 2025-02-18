Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹196.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹196.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹209.55 and a low of ₹194.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹20,602.18 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 223,466 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Castrol India has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹207.10. Over the past year, Castrol India's shares have experienced a slight gain of 0.20%, also at ₹207.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.11%
|3 Months
|11.75%
|6 Months
|-17.87%
|YTD
|5.42%
|1 Year
|0.2%
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.61
|Support 1
|199.11
|Resistance 2
|219.8
|Support 2
|188.8
|Resistance 3
|230.11
|Support 3
|183.61
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 12.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.55 & ₹194.05 yesterday to end at ₹208.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.