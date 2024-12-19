Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹206.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹206.50, with a daily high of ₹206.65 and a low of ₹201.40. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹19,981.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹143.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 85,465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.16
|Support 1
|199.87
|Resistance 2
|208.62
|Support 2
|198.04
|Resistance 3
|210.45
|Support 3
|194.58
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹236.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹206.65 & ₹201.4 yesterday to end at ₹202.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend