Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 206.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.3 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 206.05 and closed slightly higher at 206.50, with a daily high of 206.65 and a low of 201.40. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 19,981.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 143.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 85,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.16Support 1199.87
Resistance 2208.62Support 2198.04
Resistance 3210.45Support 3194.58
19 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 236.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5708 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹206.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 206.65 & 201.4 yesterday to end at 202.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

