Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 208.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.35 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 206.55 and closed higher at 208.50, reaching a high of 209.35 and a low of 205. The company's market capitalization stands at 20,488.55 crore. Over the past year, Castrol India has seen a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 243,559 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10125 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹208.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.35 & 205 yesterday to end at 207.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

