Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹206.55 and closed higher at ₹208.50, reaching a high of ₹209.35 and a low of ₹205. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹20,488.55 crore. Over the past year, Castrol India has seen a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 243,559 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.35 & ₹205 yesterday to end at ₹207.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.