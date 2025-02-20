Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹206.70 and closed slightly higher at ₹207.35. The stock reached a high of ₹211.70 and a low of ₹205.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹20,518.19 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 122,041. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.70 & ₹205.85 yesterday to end at ₹207.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.