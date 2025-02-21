Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India's stock opened at ₹207.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹207.65. The day's trading saw a high of ₹215.95 and a low of ₹206.75, reflecting some volatility. The company has a market capitalization of ₹21,130.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80, with a trading volume of 234,942 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|217.95
|Support 1
|208.87
|Resistance 2
|221.51
|Support 2
|203.35
|Resistance 3
|227.03
|Support 3
|199.79
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 9.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.95 & ₹206.75 yesterday to end at ₹213.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.