Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 24 Feb 2025, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 213.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.25 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 213.60 and closed slightly higher at 213.90. The stock experienced a high of 218.45 and a low of 212.50 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 21,290.86 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 284.40 and above its 52-week low of 162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 223,768 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1218.53Support 1212.74
Resistance 2221.35Support 2209.77
Resistance 3224.32Support 3206.95
24 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 9.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
24 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10829 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹213.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 218.45 & 212.50 yesterday to end at 215.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

