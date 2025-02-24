Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹213.60 and closed slightly higher at ₹213.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹218.45 and a low of ₹212.50 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹21,290.86 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹284.40 and above its 52-week low of ₹162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 223,768 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|218.53
|Support 1
|212.74
|Resistance 2
|221.35
|Support 2
|209.77
|Resistance 3
|224.32
|Support 3
|206.95
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 9.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹218.45 & ₹212.50 yesterday to end at ₹215.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.