LIVE UPDATES

Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 214.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.05 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 214.80 and closed slightly higher at 215.25. The stock reached a high of 215.10 and a low of 211. With a market capitalization of 21,216.68 crores, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 87,361. Over the past year, Castrol India has experienced a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:51:27 AM IST

Castrol India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India's share price rose by 1.40% today, reaching 217.50, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Petronet LNG, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation are experiencing declines, whereas Oil India is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oil India379.150.20.05767.3341.9361414.4
Petronet LNG295.05-9.3-3.06384.9253.444257.5
Castrol India217.53.01.4284.4162.821513.42
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals113.7-0.5-0.44260.0107.919927.05
Chennai Petroleum Corporation503.65-4.55-0.91274.0468.07499.93
25 Feb 2025, 09:30:44 AM IST

Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India trading at ₹217.05, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹214.50

Castrol India Live Updates: The current market price of Castrol India has surpassed the first resistance of 216.36 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 218.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 218.0 then there can be further positive price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:21:05 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Castrol India has increased by 0.91%, currently trading at 216.45. Over the past year, Castrol India shares have appreciated by 4.98%, reaching 216.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.05%
3 Months19.5%
6 Months-18.58%
YTD8.64%
1 Year4.98%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1216.36Support 1211.99
Resistance 2218.0Support 2209.26
Resistance 3220.73Support 3207.62
25 Feb 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 9.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
25 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10813 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01:11 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹215.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 215.10 & 211 yesterday to end at 214.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

