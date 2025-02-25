LIVE UPDATES

Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 214.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.05 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.