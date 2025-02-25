Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹214.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹215.25. The stock reached a high of ₹215.10 and a low of ₹211. With a market capitalization of ₹21,216.68 crores, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 87,361. Over the past year, Castrol India has experienced a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80.
Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India's share price rose by 1.40% today, reaching ₹217.50, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Petronet LNG, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation are experiencing declines, whereas Oil India is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oil India
|379.15
|0.2
|0.05
|767.3
|341.93
|61414.4
|Petronet LNG
|295.05
|-9.3
|-3.06
|384.9
|253.4
|44257.5
|Castrol India
|217.5
|3.0
|1.4
|284.4
|162.8
|21513.42
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|113.7
|-0.5
|-0.44
|260.0
|107.9
|19927.05
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|503.65
|-4.55
|-0.9
|1274.0
|468.0
|7499.93
Castrol India Live Updates: The current market price of Castrol India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹216.36 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹218.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹218.0 then there can be further positive price movement.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Castrol India has increased by 0.91%, currently trading at ₹216.45. Over the past year, Castrol India shares have appreciated by 4.98%, reaching ₹216.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.05%
|3 Months
|19.5%
|6 Months
|-18.58%
|YTD
|8.64%
|1 Year
|4.98%
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|216.36
|Support 1
|211.99
|Resistance 2
|218.0
|Support 2
|209.26
|Resistance 3
|220.73
|Support 3
|207.62
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 9.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.10 & ₹211 yesterday to end at ₹214.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.