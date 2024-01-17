Hello User
CE Info Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 2061.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2044 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at 2077.85 and closed at 2061.05. The stock reached a high of 2086.95 and a low of 1987.05. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is currently at 11052.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2340, while the 52-week low is 983.45. The BSE volume for CE Info Systems was 16608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹2061.05 on last trading day

On the last day of CE Info Systems trading on the BSE, there were a total of 16,608 shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 2,061.05.

