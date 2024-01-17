CE Info Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at ₹2077.85 and closed at ₹2061.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2086.95 and a low of ₹1987.05. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is currently at ₹11052.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2340, while the 52-week low is ₹983.45. The BSE volume for CE Info Systems was 16608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.