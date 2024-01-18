Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 2037.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1986.35 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at 2024.75 and closed at 2037.5. The high for the day was 2024.75 and the low was 1975.1. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is currently at 10740.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2340 and the 52-week low is 983.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 24568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Today :CE Info Systems trading at ₹1986.35, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹2037.5

CE Info Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 1986.35. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -2.51 and a net change of -51.15.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹2037.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CE Info Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,568. The closing price for the stock was 2037.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.