CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems stock plummets in trading today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at ₹2024.75 and closed at ₹2037.5. The high for the day was ₹2024.75 and the low was ₹1975.1. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is currently at ₹10740.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2340 and the 52-week low is ₹983.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 24568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.