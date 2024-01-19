Hello User
CE Info Systems Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1986.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1972.9 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for CE Info Systems was 2009.65 and the close price was 1986.35. The stock reached a high of 2009.65 and a low of 1920.2. The market capitalization for CE Info Systems is 10667.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2340 and the 52-week low is 983.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 5249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹1986.35 on last trading day

On the last day of CE Info Systems BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5249, and the closing price was 1986.35.

