Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 2010.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2044 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at 2045.9 and closed at 2010.35. The stock reached a high of 2054.4 and a low of 2006.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is 11052.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2340 and the 52-week low is 983.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 10870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST CE Info Systems share price update :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2044, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹2010.35

CE Info Systems stock has a current price of 2044. It has seen a 1.67% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 33.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST CE Info Systems share price NSE Live :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2044, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹2010.35

CE Info Systems stock is currently priced at 2044 with a 1.67% increase in price. This represents a net change of 33.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST CE Info Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Intellect Design Arena938.014.71.59956.0388.012642.38
Newgen Software Technologies821.0-14.45-1.73900.0190.5511437.46
CE Info Systems2044.033.651.672340.0983.4510968.26
Mastek2801.0-111.55-3.833066.11475.458550.0
Rategain Travel Technologies752.753.00.4788.9314.08153.58
22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST CE Info Systems share price live: Today's Price range

CE Info Systems stock's low price for the day is 2006.55 and the high price is 2054.40.

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST CE Info Systems Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST CE Info Systems share price update :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2044, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹2010.35

CE Info Systems stock is currently priced at 2044. The stock has experienced a 1.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 33.65.

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST CE Info Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-7.65%
6 Months37.88%
YTD3.07%
1 Year85.17%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Today :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2044, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹2010.35

CE Info Systems stock (Price: 2044) experienced a 1.67% increase, resulting in a net change of 33.65.

22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹2010.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CE Info Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,870. The closing price for the shares was 2,010.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.