CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Soars in Trading Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at ₹2045.9 and closed at ₹2010.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2054.4 and a low of ₹2006.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is ₹11052.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2340 and the 52-week low is ₹983.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 10870 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
CE Info Systems stock has a current price of ₹2044. It has seen a 1.67% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of ₹33.65.
CE Info Systems stock is currently priced at ₹2044 with a 1.67% increase in price. This represents a net change of 33.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Intellect Design Arena
|938.0
|14.7
|1.59
|956.0
|388.0
|12642.38
|Newgen Software Technologies
|821.0
|-14.45
|-1.73
|900.0
|190.55
|11437.46
|CE Info Systems
|2044.0
|33.65
|1.67
|2340.0
|983.45
|10968.26
|Mastek
|2801.0
|-111.55
|-3.83
|3066.1
|1475.45
|8550.0
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|752.75
|3.0
|0.4
|788.9
|314.0
|8153.58
CE Info Systems stock's low price for the day is ₹2006.55 and the high price is ₹2054.40.
CE Info Systems stock is currently priced at ₹2044. The stock has experienced a 1.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 33.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|-7.65%
|6 Months
|37.88%
|YTD
|3.07%
|1 Year
|85.17%
CE Info Systems stock (Price: ₹2044) experienced a 1.67% increase, resulting in a net change of ₹33.65.
On the last day of trading for CE Info Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,870. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,010.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!