 CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 2044 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2039.4 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price TodayPremium
CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at 2050.15 and closed at 2044. The highest price reached during the day was 2066.65, while the lowest price was 2035.65. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is 11075.56 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2340 and a low of 983.45. The total trading volume on the BSE was 1170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23:11 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price live: Today's Price range

CE Info Systems stock's low price for the day was 2028.85 and the high price reached was 2066.65.

23 Jan 2024, 11:17:36 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price NSE Live :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2039.4, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹2044

The current stock price of CE Info Systems is 2039.4. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, suggesting a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33:52 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Intellect Design Arena904.15-37.8-4.01956.0388.012186.15
Newgen Software Technologies802.0-19.0-2.31900.0190.5511172.77
CE Info Systems2043.05-0.95-0.052340.0983.4510963.16
Mastek2746.15-51.5-1.843066.11475.458382.58
Rategain Travel Technologies768.115.352.04788.9314.08319.84
23 Jan 2024, 10:31:33 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2034.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2044

The current data of CE Info Systems stock shows that the stock is priced at 2034.25. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.75, suggesting a decrease of 9.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for CE Info Systems Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:10:38 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price live: Today's Price range

CE Info Systems stock's low price for the day is 2033.25, while its high price is 2066.65.

23 Jan 2024, 10:07:45 AM IST

CE Info Systems Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:57:55 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price NSE Live :CE Info Systems trading at ₹2044.85, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2044

CE Info Systems stock has a current price of 2044.85. The percent change is 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.85, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:42:46 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months-5.5%
6 Months40.57%
YTD5.08%
1 Year84.83%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18:36 AM IST

CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹2044 on last trading day

On the last day of CE Info Systems trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1170 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2044.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App