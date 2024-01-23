CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at ₹2050.15 and closed at ₹2044. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2066.65, while the lowest price was ₹2035.65. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is ₹11075.56 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2340 and a low of ₹983.45. The total trading volume on the BSE was 1170 shares.
CE Info Systems share price live: Today's Price range
CE Info Systems stock's low price for the day was ₹2028.85 and the high price reached was ₹2066.65.
CE Info Systems share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Intellect Design Arena
|904.15
|-37.8
|-4.01
|956.0
|388.0
|12186.15
|Newgen Software Technologies
|802.0
|-19.0
|-2.31
|900.0
|190.55
|11172.77
|CE Info Systems
|2043.05
|-0.95
|-0.05
|2340.0
|983.45
|10963.16
|Mastek
|2746.15
|-51.5
|-1.84
|3066.1
|1475.45
|8382.58
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|768.1
|15.35
|2.04
|788.9
|314.0
|8319.84
Click here for CE Info Systems Profit Loss
CE Info Systems stock's low price for the day is ₹2033.25, while its high price is ₹2066.65.
CE Info Systems share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|-5.5%
|6 Months
|40.57%
|YTD
|5.08%
|1 Year
|84.83%
