CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CE Info Systems opened at ₹2050.15 and closed at ₹2044. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2066.65, while the lowest price was ₹2035.65. The market capitalization of CE Info Systems is ₹11075.56 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2340 and a low of ₹983.45. The total trading volume on the BSE was 1170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.