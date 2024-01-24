Hello User
CE Info Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 2044 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2050 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : The last day of CE Info Systems saw an open price of 2050.15 and a close price of 2044. The stock had a high of 2066.65 and a low of 2028.85. The company has a market capitalization of 11084.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2340 and the 52-week low is 983.45. On the BSE, a total of 20073 shares of CE Info Systems were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹2044 on last trading day

On the last day of CE Info Systems BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,073. The closing price for the day was 2044.

