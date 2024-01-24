CE Info Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : The last day of CE Info Systems saw an open price of ₹2050.15 and a close price of ₹2044. The stock had a high of ₹2066.65 and a low of ₹2028.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11084.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2340 and the 52-week low is ₹983.45. On the BSE, a total of 20073 shares of CE Info Systems were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.