CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Stock Plummets in Trading

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of CE Info Systems was ₹2026.25 and the close price was ₹2020.05. The stock had a high of ₹2040 and a low of ₹1957. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,616.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2340 and the 52-week low is ₹983.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 10,730 shares.
The current data for CE Info Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹1963.45. There has been a percent change of -2.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -56.6, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹56.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|-16.08%
|6 Months
|30.96%
|YTD
|0.98%
|1 Year
|75.23%
CE Info Systems stock is currently priced at ₹1963.45 with a percent change of -2.8 and a net change of -56.6.
On the last day of CE Info Systems trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,730. The closing price of the shares was ₹2020.05.
