Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CE Info Systems share price Today Live Updates : CE Info Systems Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CE Info Systems stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 2020.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1963.45 per share. Investors should monitor CE Info Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CE Info Systems Stock Price Today

CE Info Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of CE Info Systems was 2026.25 and the close price was 2020.05. The stock had a high of 2040 and a low of 1957. The market capitalization of the company is 10,616.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2340 and the 52-week low is 983.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 10,730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST CE Info Systems share price update :CE Info Systems trading at ₹1963.45, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹2020.05

The current data for CE Info Systems stock shows that the stock price is 1963.45. There has been a percent change of -2.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -56.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 56.6.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST CE Info Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months-16.08%
6 Months30.96%
YTD0.98%
1 Year75.23%
30 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Today :CE Info Systems trading at ₹1963.45, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹2020.05

CE Info Systems stock is currently priced at 1963.45 with a percent change of -2.8 and a net change of -56.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.8% and has decreased by 56.6.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST CE Info Systems share price Live :CE Info Systems closed at ₹2020.05 on last trading day

On the last day of CE Info Systems trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,730. The closing price of the shares was 2020.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!