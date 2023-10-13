Hello User
CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT stocks slide in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
CEAT stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 2142.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2134 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, CEAT's open price was 2134.95 and the close price was 2142.25. The stock reached a high of 2150 and a low of 2134.9. The market capitalization of CEAT is currently 8684.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2640, while the 52-week low is 1357.6. The BSE volume for CEAT shares on that day was 465.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2134, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2142.25

The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is 2134, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -8.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.39% and has experienced a net decrease of 8.25 points.

13 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock had a low price of 2134 and a high price of 2153.35 on the current day.

13 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST CEAT Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2142.25 on last trading day

On the last day of CEAT BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 465. The closing price for the shares was 2142.25.

