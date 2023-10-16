Hello User
CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at 2101.3, down -1.7% from yesterday's 2137.6

12 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

CEAT stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 2137.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2101.3 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT

On the last day of trading, CEAT opened at 2134.95 and closed at 2142.25. The stock reached a high of 2153.35 and a low of 2130 during the day. The market capitalization of CEAT is currently 8656.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2640 and the 52-week low is 1357.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 2218 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT closed today at ₹2101.3, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

CEAT stock closed today at 2101.3, with a 1.7% decrease in percentage change and a net change of -36.3. This is a decrease from yesterday's closing price of 2137.6.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of CEAT stock for today is 2091, while the high price is 2160.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST CEAT Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for CEAT Ltd stock is 1357.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2642.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST CEAT share price update :CEAT trading at ₹2104, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is 2104 with a percent change of -1.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.57% from its previous value. The net change is -33.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 33.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2111.55, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data of CEAT stock shows that its price is 2111.55, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -26.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.22% and a decrease of 26.05.

16 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of CEAT stock today was 2104.4, while the high price was 2160.

16 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2116, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current stock price of CEAT is 2116 with a percent change of -1.01. This indicates a decrease of 1.01% in the stock price compared to the previous trading session. The net change is calculated to be -21.6, implying a decrease of 21.6 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CEAT stock is 2104.4, while the high price is 2160.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2119.95, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data of CEAT stock shows that its price is 2119.95. There has been a net change of -17.65, which represents a decrease of 0.83 percent.

16 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST CEAT Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2116.5, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is 2116.5 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -21.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% and the value has dropped by 21.1.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock's low price for the day is 2104.4 and the high price is 2160.

16 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST CEAT share price update :CEAT trading at ₹2117.1, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price of the stock is 2117.1. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 20.5.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CEAT stock is 2104.4 and the high price is 2160.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2116.15, down -1% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

CEAT stock is currently priced at 2116.15 with a percent change of -1%. This indicates a decrease of -21.45 in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2122.2, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is 2122.2, which represents a decrease of 0.72% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -15.4, indicating a decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock's low price for the day was 2104.4, while the high price reached 2160.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST CEAT Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2117.1, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

As of the latest data, CEAT stock is priced at 2117.1 and has experienced a percent change of -0.96, resulting in a net change of -20.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.96% and has lost 20.5.

16 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2150.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price is 2150.7 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 13.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and has gained 13.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2142.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, CEAT Limited on the BSE had a volume of 2218 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2142.25.

