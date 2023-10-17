Hello User
CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at 2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's 2101.3

12 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

CEAT stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 4.56 %. The stock closed at 2101.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2197.15 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT

On the last day of trading, CEAT's stock opened at 2144.85 and closed at 2137.6. The highest price reached during the day was 2160, while the lowest price was 2091. The market capitalization of CEAT is currently 8499.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2640 and its 52-week low was 1357.6. A total of 12620 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT closed today at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

Today, the closing price of CEAT stock was 2197.15, representing a 4.56% increase from the previous day's closing price of 2101.3. The net change in price was 95.85.

17 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST CEAT share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MRF111499.91985.051.81112671.280850.047288.67
Apollo Tyres390.9510.52.76440.95267.9424829.27
CEAT2197.1595.854.562640.01357.68887.49
JK Tyre & Industries317.058.052.61317.35141.657806.75
Bengal & Assam Company6584.0275.74.376344.02606.07437.5
17 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CEAT stock is 2167.95, while the high price is 2333.9.

17 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST CEAT Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of CEAT Ltd stock is 1357.00000, while the 52-week high price is 2642.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2176.95, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price is 2176.95 with a percent change of 3.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.6% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 75.65, indicating that the stock has increased by 75.65 in value. Overall, CEAT stock is performing well with a significant increase in price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST CEAT share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MRF111265.151750.31.6112671.280850.047189.11
Apollo Tyres389.48.952.35440.95267.9424730.83
CEAT2183.382.03.92640.01357.68831.47
JK Tyre & Industries321.3512.354.0317.35141.657912.63
Bengal & Assam Company6549.0240.73.826344.02606.07397.97
17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2182, up 3.84% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

The current data shows that the stock price of CEAT is 2182, with a percent change of 3.84% and a net change of 80.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.84% or 80.7.

Click here for CEAT AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for CEAT stock is 2333.9, while the low is 2176.9.

17 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2198.5, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

CEAT stock is currently trading at a price of 2198.5 with a percent change of 4.63 and a net change of 97.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 97.2 points. Investors who hold CEAT stock may see a positive impact on their portfolio with this increase.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST CEAT share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2117.30
10 Days2119.11
20 Days2125.30
50 Days2231.86
100 Days2209.39
300 Days1874.53
17 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of CEAT reached a low of 2184 and a high of 2333.9 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST CEAT share price update :CEAT trading at ₹2190.75, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

The current price of CEAT stock is 2190.75. It has experienced a percent change of 4.26, with a net change of 89.45.

17 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST CEAT Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST CEAT share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5556
Buy4334
Hold3445
Sell5552
Strong Sell3332
17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST CEAT share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MRF111868.92354.052.15112671.280850.047445.17
Apollo Tyres391.2510.82.84440.95267.9424848.32
CEAT2195.594.24.482640.01357.68880.82
JK Tyre & Industries322.3513.354.32317.35141.657937.25
Bengal & Assam Company6500.05191.753.046344.02606.07342.67
17 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2200, up 4.7% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

The current data shows that the stock price of CEAT is 2200. There has been a 4.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 98.7.

Click here for CEAT Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock's low price for the day was 2186.05 and its high price was 2333.9.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2230.15, up 6.13% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

The current stock price of CEAT is 2230.15, with a percent change of 6.13 and a net change of 128.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 6.13% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 128.85.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock's low price for the day is 2221.5 and the high price is 2333.9.

17 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2224.7, up 5.87% from yesterday's ₹2101.3

The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price is 2224.7, representing a percent change of 5.87. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.87%. The net change is 123.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 123.4 in value.

Click here for CEAT Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for CEAT stock is 2333.9 and the low is 2221.5.

17 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST CEAT shares surge over 10.5% to all-time high after Q2FY24 earnings beat market estimates

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ceat-shares-surge-over-10-5-to-all-time-high-after-q2fy24-earnings-beat-market-estimates-11697515727865.html

17 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST CEAT Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2101.3, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹2137.6

The current data for CEAT stock shows that its price is 2101.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.3, suggesting a decline of 36.3 in the stock's price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2137.6 on last trading day

On the last day of CEAT's trading on the BSE, a total of 12,620 shares were traded. The closing price of each share was 2137.6.

