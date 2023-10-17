CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at 2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's 2101.3

On the last day of trading, CEAT's stock opened at ₹2144.85 and closed at ₹2137.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2160, while the lowest price was ₹2091. The market capitalization of CEAT is currently ₹8499.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2640 and its 52-week low was ₹1357.6. A total of 12620 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of CEAT stock was ₹2197.15, representing a 4.56% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹2101.3. The net change in price was ₹95.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111499.9
|1985.05
|1.81
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47288.67
|Apollo Tyres
|390.95
|10.5
|2.76
|440.95
|267.94
|24829.27
|CEAT
|2197.15
|95.85
|4.56
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8887.49
|JK Tyre & Industries
|317.05
|8.05
|2.61
|317.35
|141.65
|7806.75
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6584.0
|275.7
|4.37
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7437.5
The current day's low price for CEAT stock is ₹2167.95, while the high price is ₹2333.9.
The 52-week low price of CEAT Ltd stock is 1357.00000, while the 52-week high price is 2642.00000.
The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2176.95 with a percent change of 3.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.6% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 75.65, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹75.65 in value. Overall, CEAT stock is performing well with a significant increase in price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111265.15
|1750.3
|1.6
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47189.11
|Apollo Tyres
|389.4
|8.95
|2.35
|440.95
|267.94
|24730.83
|CEAT
|2183.3
|82.0
|3.9
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8831.47
|JK Tyre & Industries
|321.35
|12.35
|4.0
|317.35
|141.65
|7912.63
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6549.0
|240.7
|3.82
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7397.97
The current data shows that the stock price of CEAT is ₹2182, with a percent change of 3.84% and a net change of 80.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.84% or ₹80.7.
The current day's high for CEAT stock is ₹2333.9, while the low is ₹2176.9.
CEAT stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2198.5 with a percent change of 4.63 and a net change of 97.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 97.2 points. Investors who hold CEAT stock may see a positive impact on their portfolio with this increase.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2117.30
|10 Days
|2119.11
|20 Days
|2125.30
|50 Days
|2231.86
|100 Days
|2209.39
|300 Days
|1874.53
The stock price of CEAT reached a low of ₹2184 and a high of ₹2333.9 on the current day.
The current price of CEAT stock is ₹2190.75. It has experienced a percent change of 4.26, with a net change of 89.45.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111868.9
|2354.05
|2.15
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47445.17
|Apollo Tyres
|391.25
|10.8
|2.84
|440.95
|267.94
|24848.32
|CEAT
|2195.5
|94.2
|4.48
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8880.82
|JK Tyre & Industries
|322.35
|13.35
|4.32
|317.35
|141.65
|7937.25
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6500.05
|191.75
|3.04
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7342.67
The current data shows that the stock price of CEAT is ₹2200. There has been a 4.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 98.7.
CEAT stock's low price for the day was ₹2186.05 and its high price was ₹2333.9.
The current stock price of CEAT is ₹2230.15, with a percent change of 6.13 and a net change of 128.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 6.13% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of ₹128.85.
CEAT stock's low price for the day is ₹2221.5 and the high price is ₹2333.9.
The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2224.7, representing a percent change of 5.87. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.87%. The net change is 123.4, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹123.4 in value.
The current day's high for CEAT stock is ₹2333.9 and the low is ₹2221.5.
The current data for CEAT stock shows that its price is ₹2101.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.3, suggesting a decline of ₹36.3 in the stock's price.
On the last day of CEAT's trading on the BSE, a total of 12,620 shares were traded. The closing price of each share was ₹2137.6.
