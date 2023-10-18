CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15

On the last day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹2311.6 and closed at ₹2101.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2333.9 and a low of ₹2167.95. The market capitalization of CEAT is ₹8887.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2640 and the 52-week low is ₹1357.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 195539 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15 Today, CEAT stock closed at ₹2193.15, marking a decrease of 0.18% or a net change of -4. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹2197.15.

CEAT share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap MRF 109445.0 -1467.2 -1.32 113379.1 80850.0 46417.16 Apollo Tyres 382.7 -7.25 -1.86 440.95 267.94 24305.31 CEAT 2193.15 -4.0 -0.18 2640.0 1357.6 8871.31 JK Tyre & Industries 325.0 7.95 2.51 344.0 141.65 8002.5 Bengal & Assam Company 6590.0 16.95 0.26 6585.0 2606.0 7444.28

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range Today, CEAT stock's low price was ₹2161.15 and the high price was ₹2237.25.

CEAT Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for CEAT Ltd stock is 1357.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2642.00000.

CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3 The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2197.15 with a percent change of 4.56. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.56% from its previous closing price. The net change is 95.85, which means that the stock has increased by ₹95.85 in value. Overall, these numbers suggest that CEAT stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

CEAT share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap MRF 111499.9 1985.05 1.81 112671.2 80850.0 47288.67 Apollo Tyres 390.95 10.5 2.76 440.95 267.94 24829.27 CEAT 2197.15 95.85 4.56 2640.0 1357.6 8887.49 JK Tyre & Industries 317.05 8.05 2.61 317.35 141.65 7806.75 Bengal & Assam Company 6584.0 275.7 4.37 6344.0 2606.0 7437.5

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range The CEAT stock's low price for the day is ₹2167.95 and the high price is ₹2333.9.

CEAT share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2123.47 10 Days 2116.62 20 Days 2123.92 50 Days 2225.29 100 Days 2210.67 300 Days 1876.21

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range CEAT stock had a low price of ₹2167.95 and a high price of ₹2333.9 on the current day.

CEAT share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 5 6 Buy 5 3 3 4 Hold 3 4 4 5 Sell 4 5 5 2 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

CEAT share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.22% 3 Months -8.32% 6 Months 51.94% YTD 33.62% 1 Year 46.76%

CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2101.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for CEAT on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,539. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,101.3.