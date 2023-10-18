comScore
CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15
CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15

12 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

CEAT stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 2197.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2193.15 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEATPremium
CEAT

On the last day, CEAT's stock opened at 2311.6 and closed at 2101.3. The stock reached a high of 2333.9 and a low of 2167.95. The market capitalization of CEAT is 8887.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2640 and the 52-week low is 1357.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 195539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33:11 PM IST

CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15

Today, CEAT stock closed at 2193.15, marking a decrease of 0.18% or a net change of -4. Yesterday, the stock closed at 2197.15.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15:02 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MRF109445.0-1467.2-1.32113379.180850.046417.16
Apollo Tyres382.7-7.25-1.86440.95267.9424305.31
CEAT2193.15-4.0-0.182640.01357.68871.31
JK Tyre & Industries325.07.952.51344.0141.658002.5
Bengal & Assam Company6590.016.950.266585.02606.07444.28
18 Oct 2023, 05:40:51 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

Today, CEAT stock's low price was 2161.15 and the high price was 2237.25.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19:47 PM IST

CEAT Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for CEAT Ltd stock is 1357.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2642.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:02:46 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:44:10 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:21:54 PM IST

Click here for CEAT Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:13:24 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The CEAT stock's low price for the day is 2167.95 and the high price is 2333.9.

18 Oct 2023, 01:45:52 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:34:04 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2123.47
10 Days2116.62
20 Days2123.92
50 Days2225.29
100 Days2210.67
300 Days1876.21
18 Oct 2023, 01:17:18 PM IST

Click here for CEAT AGM

18 Oct 2023, 01:13:15 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock had a low price of 2167.95 and a high price of 2333.9 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

CEAT Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:38:13 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:05 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:23:30 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of CEAT stock is 2167.95, while the high price is 2333.9.

18 Oct 2023, 12:00:12 PM IST

CEAT share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5556
Buy5334
Hold3445
Sell4552
Strong Sell3332
18 Oct 2023, 11:42:35 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:31:38 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:23:43 AM IST

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of CEAT stock today is 2167.95, while the high price is 2333.9.

18 Oct 2023, 11:07:24 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:43:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:27:01 AM IST

CEAT share price live: Today's Price range

CEAT stock's low price for the day is 2167.95, while the high price is 2333.9.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20:11 AM IST

Click here for CEAT Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:39 AM IST

CEAT Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:39:21 AM IST

CEAT share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.22%
3 Months-8.32%
6 Months51.94%
YTD33.62%
1 Year46.76%
18 Oct 2023, 09:00:06 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:13:48 AM IST

CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2101.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CEAT on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,539. The closing price for the shares was 2,101.3.

