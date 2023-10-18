CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15

On the last day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹2311.6 and closed at ₹2101.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2333.9 and a low of ₹2167.95. The market capitalization of CEAT is ₹8887.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2640 and the 52-week low is ₹1357.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 195539 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT closed today at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15
Today, CEAT stock closed at ₹2193.15, marking a decrease of 0.18% or a net change of -4. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹2197.15.
CEAT share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|109445.0
|-1467.2
|-1.32
|113379.1
|80850.0
|46417.16
|Apollo Tyres
|382.7
|-7.25
|-1.86
|440.95
|267.94
|24305.31
|CEAT
|2193.15
|-4.0
|-0.18
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8871.31
|JK Tyre & Industries
|325.0
|7.95
|2.51
|344.0
|141.65
|8002.5
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6590.0
|16.95
|0.26
|6585.0
|2606.0
|7444.28
CEAT share price live: Today's Price range
Today, CEAT stock's low price was ₹2161.15 and the high price was ₹2237.25.
CEAT Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for CEAT Ltd stock is 1357.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2642.00000.
CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2197.15 with a percent change of 4.56. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.56% from its previous closing price. The net change is 95.85, which means that the stock has increased by ₹95.85 in value. Overall, these numbers suggest that CEAT stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
CEAT share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111499.9
|1985.05
|1.81
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47288.67
|Apollo Tyres
|390.95
|10.5
|2.76
|440.95
|267.94
|24829.27
|CEAT
|2197.15
|95.85
|4.56
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8887.49
|JK Tyre & Industries
|317.05
|8.05
|2.61
|317.35
|141.65
|7806.75
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6584.0
|275.7
|4.37
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7437.5
CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2197.15. There has been a percent change of 4.56, indicating an increase, and a net change of 95.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement in its price.
CEAT share price live: Today's Price range
The CEAT stock's low price for the day is ₹2167.95 and the high price is ₹2333.9.
CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current stock price of CEAT is ₹2197.15, with a net change of ₹95.85 and a percent change of 4.56. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.56% from its previous closing price.
CEAT share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2123.47
|10 Days
|2116.62
|20 Days
|2123.92
|50 Days
|2225.29
|100 Days
|2210.67
|300 Days
|1876.21
CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current data for CEAT stock shows that it is priced at ₹2197.15, with a percent change of 4.56 and a net change of 95.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a substantial net change.
CEAT share price live: Today's Price range
CEAT stock had a low price of ₹2167.95 and a high price of ₹2333.9 on the current day.
CEAT Live Updates
CEAT share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111499.9
|1985.05
|1.81
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47288.67
|Apollo Tyres
|390.95
|10.5
|2.76
|440.95
|267.94
|24829.27
|CEAT
|2197.15
|95.85
|4.56
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8887.49
|JK Tyre & Industries
|317.05
|8.05
|2.61
|317.35
|141.65
|7806.75
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6584.0
|275.7
|4.37
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7437.5
CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
CEAT stock has a current price of ₹2197.15 with a percent change of 4.56. This represents a net change of 95.85.
CEAT share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of CEAT stock is ₹2167.95, while the high price is ₹2333.9.
CEAT share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
CEAT share price NSE Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current stock price of CEAT is ₹2197.15. It has experienced a net change of 95.85, representing a percent change of 4.56%.
CEAT share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111499.9
|1985.05
|1.81
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47288.67
|Apollo Tyres
|390.95
|10.5
|2.76
|440.95
|267.94
|24829.27
|CEAT
|2197.15
|95.85
|4.56
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8887.49
|JK Tyre & Industries
|317.05
|8.05
|2.61
|317.35
|141.65
|7806.75
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6584.0
|275.7
|4.37
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7437.5
CEAT share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of CEAT stock today is ₹2167.95, while the high price is ₹2333.9.
CEAT share price update :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current data for CEAT stock shows that the stock price is ₹2197.15, with a percent change of 4.56 and a net change of 95.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.56% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹95.85.
CEAT share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|111499.9
|1985.05
|1.81
|112671.2
|80850.0
|47288.67
|Apollo Tyres
|390.95
|10.5
|2.76
|440.95
|267.94
|24829.27
|CEAT
|2197.15
|95.85
|4.56
|2640.0
|1357.6
|8887.49
|JK Tyre & Industries
|317.05
|8.05
|2.61
|317.35
|141.65
|7806.75
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6584.0
|275.7
|4.37
|6344.0
|2606.0
|7437.5
CEAT share price live: Today's Price range
CEAT stock's low price for the day is ₹2167.95, while the high price is ₹2333.9.
CEAT share price Live :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
CEAT stock is currently priced at ₹2197.15, with a net change of 95.85 and a percent change of 4.56.
CEAT share price update :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
Based on the current data, the CEAT stock has a price of ₹2197.15. It has experienced a percent change of 4.56, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 95.85, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
CEAT Live Updates
CEAT share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.22%
|3 Months
|-8.32%
|6 Months
|51.94%
|YTD
|33.62%
|1 Year
|46.76%
CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2197.15, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹2101.3
The current data of CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2197.15, with a percent change of 4.56 and a net change of 95.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.56% or ₹95.85.
CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2101.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for CEAT on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,539. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,101.3.
