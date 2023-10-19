Hello User
CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock rallies on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CEAT stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2193.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2197.95 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT

On the last day of trading, CEAT opened at a price of 2225 and closed at 2197.15. The stock had a high of 2237.25 and a low of 2161.15. The market capitalization of CEAT is 8871.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2640 and the 52-week low is 1357.6. The BSE volume for CEAT was 27376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST CEAT Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST CEAT share price update :CEAT trading at ₹2197.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2193.15

The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is 2197.95 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 4.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.22% and has gained 4.8 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST CEAT share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.19%
3 Months-6.16%
6 Months53.79%
YTD33.67%
1 Year47.1%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST CEAT share price Today :CEAT trading at ₹2193.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2197.15

The current data for CEAT stock shows that the stock price is 2193.15, representing a net change of -4 and a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4 points or 0.18% compared to the previous trading session. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is highly volatile and can fluctuate throughout the day.

19 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST CEAT share price Live :CEAT closed at ₹2197.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CEAT on the BSE, a total of 27,376 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,197.15.

