CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock rallies on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, CEAT opened at a price of ₹2225 and closed at ₹2197.15. The stock had a high of ₹2237.25 and a low of ₹2161.15. The market capitalization of CEAT is ₹8871.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2640 and the 52-week low is ₹1357.6. The BSE volume for CEAT was 27376 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for CEAT stock shows that the price is ₹2197.95 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 4.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.22% and has gained 4.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.19%
|3 Months
|-6.16%
|6 Months
|53.79%
|YTD
|33.67%
|1 Year
|47.1%
The current data for CEAT stock shows that the stock price is ₹2193.15, representing a net change of -4 and a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4 points or 0.18% compared to the previous trading session. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is highly volatile and can fluctuate throughout the day.
On the last day of trading for CEAT on the BSE, a total of 27,376 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,197.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!