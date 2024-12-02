CEAT Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹2989.7 and closed at ₹2974.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹3085 and a low of ₹2951.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,451.15 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3262.2 and a low of ₹2080, with a trading volume of 10,081 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3290.0, 6.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3959.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|8
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 142 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3085 & ₹2951.4 yesterday to end at ₹3081. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend