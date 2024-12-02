Hello User
CEAT Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 2974.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3081 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2989.7 and closed at 2974.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 3085 and a low of 2951.4. The market capitalization stood at 12,451.15 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 3262.2 and a low of 2080, with a trading volume of 10,081 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3290.0, 6.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3959.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111118
    Buy2223
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
02 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT volume yesterday was 153 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 72 k

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 142 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT closed at ₹2974.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3085 & 2951.4 yesterday to end at 3081. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

