CEAT Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹3080 and closed slightly lower at ₹3077.7. The day's trading saw a high of ₹3126.6 and a low of ₹3055.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹12,569.66 crore. Over the past year, CEAT's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3262.2 and a low of ₹2080, with a BSE volume of 3,399 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CEAT on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3140.9
|Support 1
|3067.1
|Resistance 2
|3170.85
|Support 2
|3023.25
|Resistance 3
|3214.7
|Support 3
|2993.3
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3290.0, 6.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3959.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3126.6 & ₹3055.9 yesterday to end at ₹3098.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend