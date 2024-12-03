Hello User
CEAT Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 3077.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3098.8 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 3080 and closed slightly lower at 3077.7. The day's trading saw a high of 3126.6 and a low of 3055.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 12,569.66 crore. Over the past year, CEAT's stock reached a 52-week high of 3262.2 and a low of 2080, with a BSE volume of 3,399 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CEAT on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13140.9Support 13067.1
Resistance 23170.85Support 23023.25
Resistance 33214.7Support 32993.3
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3290.0, 6.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3959.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1011119
    Buy2223
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT volume yesterday was 101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 74 k

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT closed at ₹3077.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3126.6 & 3055.9 yesterday to end at 3098.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

