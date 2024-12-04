Hello User
CEAT Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3108.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3100.6 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, CEAT shares opened at 3108.55 and closed slightly lower at 3108.50. The stock experienced a high of 3145 and a low of 3092.55. With a market capitalization of 12,569.66 crore, CEAT's performance is notable, especially when considering its 52-week high of 3262.20 and a low of 2155. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT closed at ₹3108.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3145 & 3092.55 yesterday to end at 3100.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

