CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT Stock Gains in Today's Trading

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹2705.7, closed at ₹2725.85, with a high of ₹2839.1 and a low of ₹2705.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹11123.78 crores. The 52-week high was ₹2993 and the low was ₹2055.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12125 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2675.12
|10 Days
|2679.55
|20 Days
|2637.25
|50 Days
|2505.18
|100 Days
|2598.21
|300 Days
|2453.33
CEAT Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CEAT share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
CEAT Share Price Live Updates: CEAT share price is at ₹2852.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2807.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
CEAT Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for CEAT until 11 AM is 66.25% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2805.05, showing a 2.91% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
CEAT Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2838.05 and 2739.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 2739.7 and selling near hourly resistance at 2838.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2792.3
|Support 1
|2712.65
|Resistance 2
|2845.4
|Support 2
|2686.1
|Resistance 3
|2871.95
|Support 3
|2633.0
CEAT Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2839.1 & ₹2705.7 yesterday to end at ₹2750. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend