CEAT share price Today Live Updates : CEAT Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:26 PM IST Trade
Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 4.66 %. The stock closed at 2725.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2852.95 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, CEAT's stock opened at 2705.7, closed at 2725.85, with a high of 2839.1 and a low of 2705.7. The market capitalization stood at 11123.78 crores. The 52-week high was 2993 and the low was 2055.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12125 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2675.12
10 Days2679.55
20 Days2637.25
50 Days2505.18
100 Days2598.21
300 Days2453.33
18 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT Short Term and Long Term Trends

CEAT Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of CEAT share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Jul 2024, 12:15 PM IST CEAT Share Price Live Updates: CEAT trading at ₹2852.95, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹2725.85

CEAT Share Price Live Updates: CEAT share price is at 2852.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2807.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST CEAT Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 66.25% higher than yesterday

CEAT Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for CEAT until 11 AM is 66.25% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 2805.05, showing a 2.91% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

18 Jul 2024, 11:40 AM IST CEAT Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

CEAT Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2838.05 and 2739.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 2739.7 and selling near hourly resistance at 2838.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12792.3Support 12712.65
Resistance 22845.4Support 22686.1
Resistance 32871.95Support 32633.0
18 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST CEAT Share Price Live Updates: CEAT closed at ₹2725.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

CEAT Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2839.1 & 2705.7 yesterday to end at 2750. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

