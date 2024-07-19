CEAT Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT's stock opened at ₹2705.7 and closed at ₹2725.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2875 and the low was ₹2705.7. The market capitalization of CEAT was ₹11200.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2993 and the 52-week low is ₹2055.05. The total BSE volume for the day was 53370 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2999.0, 8.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1850.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3917.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 227.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1545 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2875 & ₹2705.7 yesterday to end at ₹2768.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend