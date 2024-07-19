Hello User
CEAT Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 2725.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2768.85 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT's stock opened at 2705.7 and closed at 2725.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2875 and the low was 2705.7. The market capitalization of CEAT was 11200.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2993 and the 52-week low is 2055.05. The total BSE volume for the day was 53370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2999.0, 8.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1850.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3917.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy2224
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2223
19 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT volume yesterday was 1598 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 488 k

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 227.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1545 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT closed at ₹2725.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2875 & 2705.7 yesterday to end at 2768.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

