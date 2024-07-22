Hello User
CEAT Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -3.53 %. The stock closed at 2768.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2671.2 per share. Investors should monitor CEAT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT's stock opened at 2800 and closed at 2768.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2810.9, while the lowest was 2660. The market capitalization stands at 10805.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2993 and the low is 2055.05. The BSE volume for the day was 16237 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CEAT on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12767.43Support 12613.43
Resistance 22868.22Support 22560.22
Resistance 32921.43Support 32459.43
22 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2999.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1850.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3917.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy2224
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2223
22 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT volume yesterday was 460 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 507 k

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 443 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST CEAT Share Price Today Live: CEAT closed at ₹2768.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2810.9 & 2660 yesterday to end at 2671.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

