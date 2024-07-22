CEAT Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates : CEAT's stock opened at ₹2800 and closed at ₹2768.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2810.9, while the lowest was ₹2660. The market capitalization stands at ₹10805.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2993 and the low is ₹2055.05. The BSE volume for the day was 16237 shares traded.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for CEAT on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2767.43
|Support 1
|2613.43
|Resistance 2
|2868.22
|Support 2
|2560.22
|Resistance 3
|2921.43
|Support 3
|2459.43
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2999.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1850.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3917.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 443 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
CEAT Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2810.9 & ₹2660 yesterday to end at ₹2671.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend