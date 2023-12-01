Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last trading day, Central Bank of India had an opening price of ₹44.51 and a closing price of ₹44.51. The stock reached a high of ₹44.53 and a low of ₹43.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,118.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, while the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 444,206 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹44.51 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 444,206. The closing price for the day was ₹44.51.