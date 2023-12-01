Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 44.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.91 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India

On the last trading day, Central Bank of India had an opening price of 44.51 and a closing price of 44.51. The stock reached a high of 44.53 and a low of 43.65. The market capitalization of the company is 38,118.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 444,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹44.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 444,206. The closing price for the day was 44.51.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.