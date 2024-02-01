Hello User
Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 56.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.46 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India, the stock opened at 56.31 and closed at 56.07. The stock reached a high of 58.8 and a low of 55.71. The market capitalization of the bank is 49,880.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 58.7 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,970,055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹56.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Bank of India had a volume of 2,970,055 shares. The closing price for the stock was 56.07.

