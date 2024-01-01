Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Surges in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank Of India opened at ₹50.67 and closed at ₹50.19. The stock had a high of ₹51.4 and a low of ₹49.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,465.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for Central Bank Of India was 2,599,600 shares.

