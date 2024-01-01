Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 50.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.14 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank Of India opened at 50.67 and closed at 50.19. The stock had a high of 51.4 and a low of 49.75. The market capitalization of the company is 43,465.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for Central Bank Of India was 2,599,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹50.14, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹50.07

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 50.14 with a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.07, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months-11.01%
6 Months72.46%
YTD55.83%
1 Year59.55%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹50.07, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹50.19

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 50.07. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.24% in percentage change and a net change of -0.12.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹50.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 2,599,600 shares with a closing price of 50.19.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.