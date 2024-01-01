Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Surges in Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank Of India opened at ₹50.67 and closed at ₹50.19. The stock had a high of ₹51.4 and a low of ₹49.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,465.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for Central Bank Of India was 2,599,600 shares.
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹50.14 with a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.07, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.83%
|3 Months
|-11.01%
|6 Months
|72.46%
|YTD
|55.83%
|1 Year
|59.55%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹50.07. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.24% in percentage change and a net change of -0.12.
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 2,599,600 shares with a closing price of ₹50.19.
