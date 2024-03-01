Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 61.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.68 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at 60.51 and closed at 61.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 63.05, while the low was 60.22. The market capitalization stood at 54,412.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 76.85 and 22.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,786,668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹62.68, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹61.05

The current stock price of Central Bank Of India is 62.68 with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 1.63. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing a slight increase from the previous trading period.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹61.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,786,668 shares with a closing price of 61.05.

