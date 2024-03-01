Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹60.51 and closed at ₹61.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹63.05, while the low was ₹60.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹54,412.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹76.85 and ₹22.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,786,668 shares traded.
The current stock price of Central Bank Of India is ₹62.68 with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 1.63. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing a slight increase from the previous trading period.
On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 1,786,668 shares
