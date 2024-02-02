Hello User
Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 3.85 %. The stock closed at 59.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.8 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India opened at a price of 60.91 and closed at 59.51. The stock had a high of 62.6 and a low of 60.7. The market capitalization of the company is 53,648.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 59.95, while the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock saw a trading volume of 2,430,330 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹59.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 2,430,330 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 59.51.

