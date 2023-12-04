Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

The last day of trading for Central Bank of India saw an open price of ₹44.59 and a close price of ₹44.02. The stock reached a high of ₹45.24 and a low of ₹44.07. The market capitalization for the bank is ₹38,456.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 413,775 shares.
04 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
