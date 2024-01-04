Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India sees increase in stock value

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹51.09 and closed at ₹51.02 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹52.95, while the low was ₹50.66. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,114.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 2,216,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹52.31, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.91%
|3 Months
|-6.52%
|6 Months
|68.94%
|YTD
|3.69%
|1 Year
|58.87%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹51.97, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.86% and the stock has gained 0.95 points.
On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India had a volume of 2,216,752 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹51.02.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!