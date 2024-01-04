Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India sees increase in stock value

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 51.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.31 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at 51.09 and closed at 51.02 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 52.95, while the low was 50.66. The market capitalization of the company is 45,114.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 2,216,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹52.31, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹51.97

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 52.31, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.91%
3 Months-6.52%
6 Months68.94%
YTD3.69%
1 Year58.87%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹51.97, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹51.02

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 51.97, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.86% and the stock has gained 0.95 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹51.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India had a volume of 2,216,752 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 51.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.