Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India sees increase in stock value

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹51.09 and closed at ₹51.02 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹52.95, while the low was ₹50.66. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,114.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 2,216,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.