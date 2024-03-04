Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 63.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.66 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India's stock opened at 63.6, closed at 63.28, with a high of 63.77 and a low of 63. The market cap stood at 55,262.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 76.85 and the low was 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 48,332 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹63.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 48332 shares with a closing price of 63.28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie