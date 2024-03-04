Hello User
Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 63.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.66 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Central Bank of India's stock opened at 63.6, closed at 63.28, with a high of 63.77 and a low of 63. The market cap stood at 55,262.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 76.85 and the low was 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 48,332 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹63.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 48332 shares with a closing price of 63.28.

