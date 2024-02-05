Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹60.91 and closed at ₹59.51 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹63.45 and a low of ₹60.63. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹53,882.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹63.45 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,649,519 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹65.59. There has been a percent change of 5.67, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 3.52, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.17%
|3 Months
|25.92%
|6 Months
|106.49%
|YTD
|23.85%
|1 Year
|120.82%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹62.07. It has experienced a 4.3% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.56.
On the last day, the trading volume of Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,649,519 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹59.51.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!