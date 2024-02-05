Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 5.67 %. The stock closed at 62.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.59 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India's stock opened at 60.91 and closed at 59.51 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 63.45 and a low of 60.63. The market capitalization of the bank is 53,882.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 63.45 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5,649,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹65.59, up 5.67% from yesterday's ₹62.07

The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 65.59. There has been a percent change of 5.67, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 3.52, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.17%
3 Months25.92%
6 Months106.49%
YTD23.85%
1 Year120.82%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹62.07, up 4.3% from yesterday's ₹59.51

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 62.07. It has experienced a 4.3% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.56.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹59.51 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,649,519 shares. The closing price of the stock was 59.51.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!