Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Tumble as Market Turns Bearish

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹63.81 and closed at ₹63.66 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹64.18, while the low was ₹62.41. The market capitalization was ₹54,629.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 977,841 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.