Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Tumble as Market Turns Bearish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Tumble as Market Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 63.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.93 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at 63.81 and closed at 63.66 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 64.18, while the low was 62.41. The market capitalization was 54,629.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76.85, and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 977,841 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹62.93, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹63.66

The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently at 62.93, experiencing a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -0.73. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹63.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 977,841 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 63.66.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie