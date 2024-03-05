Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Tumble as Market Turns Bearish

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹63.81 and closed at ₹63.66 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹64.18, while the low was ₹62.41. The market capitalization was ₹54,629.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 977,841 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Central Bank of India is currently at ₹62.93, experiencing a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -0.73. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 977,841 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹63.66.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!