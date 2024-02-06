Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 62.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.72 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India opened at 62.74 and closed at 62.07. The stock had a high of 70.34 and a low of 61.76. The market capitalization of the bank is 56,183.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63.45 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,633,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹64.72, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹62.07

The Central Bank of India stock currently has a price of 64.72, which represents a 4.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.65.

06 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹62.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India BSE had a volume of 13,633,265 shares. The closing price for the day was 62.07.

