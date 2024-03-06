Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative Market Trends
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative Market Trends

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 67.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.33 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at 62.8 and closed at 62.93. The stock's high was 67.95 and the low was 62.33. The market capitalization stood at 58466.13 crore. The 52-week high was 76.85 while the low was 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,222,510 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹66.33, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹67.37

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 66.33, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -1.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.49%
3 Months31.66%
6 Months75.29%
YTD34.53%
1 Year150.09%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:44 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹67.35, up 7.02% from yesterday's ₹62.93

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 67.35, with a net change of 4.42 and a percentage change of 7.02. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02:29 AM IST

Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹62.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 3,222,510 shares with a closing price of 62.93.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie