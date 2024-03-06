Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative Market Trends

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 67.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.33 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹62.8 and closed at ₹62.93. The stock's high was ₹67.95 and the low was ₹62.33. The market capitalization stood at ₹58466.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹76.85 while the low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,222,510 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹66.33, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹67.37
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹66.33, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -1.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
10.49%
3 Months
31.66%
6 Months
75.29%
YTD
34.53%
1 Year
150.09%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:44 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹67.35, up 7.02% from yesterday's ₹62.93
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹67.35, with a net change of 4.42 and a percentage change of 7.02. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.
06 Mar 2024, 08:02:29 AM IST
Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹62.93 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 3,222,510 shares with a closing price of ₹62.93.
