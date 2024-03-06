Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative Market Trends

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 67.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.33 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at 62.8 and closed at 62.93. The stock's high was 67.95 and the low was 62.33. The market capitalization stood at 58466.13 crore. The 52-week high was 76.85 while the low was 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,222,510 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹66.33, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹67.37

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 66.33, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -1.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.49%
3 Months31.66%
6 Months75.29%
YTD34.53%
1 Year150.09%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹67.35, up 7.02% from yesterday's ₹62.93

The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at 67.35, with a net change of 4.42 and a percentage change of 7.02. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹62.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 3,222,510 shares with a closing price of 62.93.

