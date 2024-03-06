Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative Market Trends

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹62.8 and closed at ₹62.93. The stock's high was ₹67.95 and the low was ₹62.33. The market capitalization stood at ₹58466.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹76.85 while the low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,222,510 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹66.33, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -1.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.49%
|3 Months
|31.66%
|6 Months
|75.29%
|YTD
|34.53%
|1 Year
|150.09%
The Central Bank of India stock is currently priced at ₹67.35, with a net change of 4.42 and a percentage change of 7.02. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 3,222,510 shares with a closing price of ₹62.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!