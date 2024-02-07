Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 66.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.28 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India's stock opened at 65.32 and closed at 64.72 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 68.81 and a low of 64.44. The market capitalization of the company is 57,762.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.34 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,663 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹67.28, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹66.54

The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that the price is 67.28. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.74, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.74 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹64.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 3,885,663 shares, and the closing price for the day was 64.72.

