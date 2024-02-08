Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Soar Amidst Positive Trading Day

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India opened at ₹67.28 and closed at ₹66.54. The stock had a high of ₹76.85 and a low of ₹66.94. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹64,429.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.34 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,483,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.