Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Soar Amidst Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 11.54 %. The stock closed at 66.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.22 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India opened at 67.28 and closed at 66.54. The stock had a high of 76.85 and a low of 66.94. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,429.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.34 and the 52-week low is 22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,483,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹74.22, up 11.54% from yesterday's ₹66.54

The Central Bank of India stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 11.54 and a net change of 7.68. The stock is currently priced at 74.22. This suggests that there is strong buying interest in the stock, possibly due to positive news or market sentiment surrounding the company. Investors may want to monitor further developments in the stock to assess its potential for future growth.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹66.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 7,483,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 66.54.

