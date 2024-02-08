Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Soar Amidst Positive Trading Day

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank Of India opened at ₹67.28 and closed at ₹66.54. The stock had a high of ₹76.85 and a low of ₹66.94. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹64,429.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.34 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,483,905 shares.
The Central Bank of India stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 11.54 and a net change of 7.68. The stock is currently priced at ₹74.22. This suggests that there is strong buying interest in the stock, possibly due to positive news or market sentiment surrounding the company. Investors may want to monitor further developments in the stock to assess its potential for future growth.
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a trading volume of 7,483,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
