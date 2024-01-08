Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹52.87 and closed at ₹52.48 in the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹53.33 and a low of ₹51.26. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,036.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,002 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.