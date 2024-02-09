Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India opened at ₹76.29 and closed at ₹74.22. The stock had a high of ₹76.38 and a low of ₹69.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹60,705.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76.85 and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. On the BSE, there were 9,463,105 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.