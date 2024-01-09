Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹51.99 and closed at ₹51.88 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹52.05 and a low of ₹50.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹43,777.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹55.99 and ₹22.25 respectively. A total of 737,539 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Central Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹50.85 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% and the stock has gained 0.42 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.1%
|3 Months
|-1.13%
|6 Months
|64.17%
|YTD
|0.6%
|1 Year
|60.25%
The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that its price is ₹50.43. There has been a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance.
On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 737,539. The closing price for the shares was ₹51.88.
