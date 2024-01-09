Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 50.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.85 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank Of India's stock opened at 51.99 and closed at 51.88 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 52.05 and a low of 50.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 43,777.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 55.99 and 22.25 respectively. A total of 737,539 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹50.85, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹50.43

The current data for Central Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 50.85 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% and the stock has gained 0.42 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.1%
3 Months-1.13%
6 Months64.17%
YTD0.6%
1 Year60.25%
09 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹50.43, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹51.88

The current data for Central Bank of India stock shows that its price is 50.43. There has been a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹51.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Central Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 737,539. The closing price for the shares was 51.88.

