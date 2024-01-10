Hello User
Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 50.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.93 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at 50.61 and closed at 50.43. The highest price for the day was 51.4, while the lowest was 49.7. The bank's market capitalization stands at 43,343.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 55.99, and the 52-week low is 22.25. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,193,926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Central Bank of India had a volume of 1,193,926 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 50.43.

