Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹50.61 and closed at ₹50.43. The highest price for the day was ₹51.4, while the lowest was ₹49.7. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹43,343.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹55.99, and the 52-week low is ₹22.25. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,193,926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.