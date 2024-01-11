Central Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : The Central Bank of India opened at ₹49.53 and closed at ₹49.93 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹50.43 and a low of ₹49.51. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹43,456.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹55.99 and ₹22.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 597,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.