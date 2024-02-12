Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Downturn

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India had an open price of ₹70.37 and a close price of ₹69.93. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹72.32, while the lowest point was ₹65.04. The market cap for the bank was ₹58,995.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹76.85, and the 52-week low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,077,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.