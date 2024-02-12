Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Central Bank Of India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 67.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.48 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India had an open price of 70.37 and a close price of 69.93. The stock's highest point during the day was 72.32, while the lowest point was 65.04. The market cap for the bank was 58,995.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 76.85, and the 52-week low was 22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,077,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹65.48, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹67.96

The current data shows that the stock price of Central Bank of India is 65.48. There has been a percent change of -3.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.48, which means the stock price has decreased by 2.48.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.59%
3 Months40.42%
6 Months106.37%
YTD35.73%
1 Year149.54%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹67.95, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹67.96

The current stock price of Central Bank of India is 67.95 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is also -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹69.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Bank of India recorded a trading volume of 6,077,870 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 69.93.

