Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank of India Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Downturn

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India had an open price of ₹70.37 and a close price of ₹69.93. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹72.32, while the lowest point was ₹65.04. The market cap for the bank was ₹58,995.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹76.85, and the 52-week low was ₹22.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,077,870 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹65.48. There has been a percent change of -3.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.48, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹2.48.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.59%
|3 Months
|40.42%
|6 Months
|106.37%
|YTD
|35.73%
|1 Year
|149.54%
The current stock price of Central Bank of India is ₹67.95 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is also -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Bank of India recorded a trading volume of 6,077,870 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at ₹69.93.
