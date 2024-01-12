Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Rise Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at ₹50.13 and closed at ₹50.06. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹51.1, while the lowest price was ₹50.13. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹43,942.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹55.99, and the 52-week low was ₹22.25. The Bombay Stock Exchange recorded a trading volume of 1,200,414 shares for the bank.
The current data of Central Bank Of India stock shows that its price is ₹51.52. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.9. Overall, this data indicates that the stock of Central Bank Of India has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at a higher price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|-3.6%
|6 Months
|68.55%
|YTD
|1.1%
|1 Year
|64.72%
The current stock price of Central Bank Of India is ₹50.74. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.12.
On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 1,200,414 shares, with a closing price of ₹50.06.
