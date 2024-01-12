Hello User
Central Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Central Bank Of India Stocks Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Central Bank Of India stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 50.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.52 per share. Investors should monitor Central Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Central Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Central Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Central Bank of India's stock opened at 50.13 and closed at 50.06. The stock's highest price during the day was 51.1, while the lowest price was 50.13. The market capitalization of the bank was 43,942.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 55.99, and the 52-week low was 22.25. The Bombay Stock Exchange recorded a trading volume of 1,200,414 shares for the bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Central Bank Of India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price update :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹51.52, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹50.62

The current data of Central Bank Of India stock shows that its price is 51.52. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.9. Overall, this data indicates that the stock of Central Bank Of India has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at a higher price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months-3.6%
6 Months68.55%
YTD1.1%
1 Year64.72%
12 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Today :Central Bank Of India trading at ₹50.74, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹50.62

The current stock price of Central Bank Of India is 50.74. There has been a 0.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.12.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Central Bank Of India share price Live :Central Bank Of India closed at ₹50.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Central Bank of India had a BSE volume of 1,200,414 shares, with a closing price of 50.06.

